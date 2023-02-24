Tatum closed with 31 points (9-25 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 42 minutes during Thursday's 142-138 overtime victory over the Pacers.

Tatum led the team in scoring and rebounds while posting a team-high-tying assist total en route to a 30-point double-double that was three assists shy of a triple-double. Tatum has recorded at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in two straight games.