Tatum furnished 32 points (10-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 41 minutes in Saturday's 124-114 win in Brooklyn.

Tatum makes efficient double-doubles seem easy. Saturday night, the star forward became the youngest player in Boston Celtics' history to score 10,000 career points. He is also the only player in NBA history to register 10,000 points and 1,000 three-pointers before turning 26 years old. Tatum was unfazed by Brooklyn's attempts to push the pace. He was solid on defense and deadly accurate from the field. The MVP candidate now travels to Minnesota for Monday's contest versus the Timberwolves.