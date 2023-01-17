Tatum registered 51 points (15-23 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 14-14 FT), nine rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes during Monday's 130-118 win over the Hornets.
Tatum was in complete control Monday, rattling off a season-high 51 points including seven triples. He has now scored at least 30 points in five of his past six games, absorbing even more offensive responsibility with Jaylen Brown (groin) sidelined. After their embarrassing loss to the Thunder earlier in the month, the Celtics have rattled off seven consecutive victories, affirming themselves as arguably the team to beat this season.
