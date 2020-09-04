Tatum put up 15 points (5-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal in 39 minutes of Thursday's 104-103 Game 3 loss to Toronto.
Tatum tied his lowest scoring total in seven playoff games thus far but contributed plenty elsewhere on the floor. The 22-year-old is averaging 23.3 points per game in the series and will look to improve on that mark in Game 4 on Saturday.
