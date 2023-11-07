Tatum registered 32 points (12-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists and five steals in 43 minutes during Monday's 114-109 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Tatum led all Celtics players in scoring and steals while finishing north of the 30-point mark for a fourth straight contest in Monday's loss to the Wolves. Tatum tallied a season-high in steals in the overtime defeat while posting 30 or more points in five of his six appearances this year.