Tatum finished with 30 points (10-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 121-109 win over the Timberwolves.

Tatum's outing Friday aligns with his season averages nearly across the board, which is still good for fantasy managers. The star forward is delivering top-10 fantasy value on the year, which is what was hoped for when investing a first-round pick in him. Tatum has finished with 30-plus points in four straight contests, including a pair of 40-point games, so he's clearly operating at a high level, with the calendar nearing a flip to 2023.