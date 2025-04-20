X-rays on Tatum's right wrist came back clean Sunday, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

Tatum took a hard fall late in Sunday's Game 1 against the Magic and appeared to hurt his right wrist. He was able to stay in the game following the fall, but went to the locker room before the final buzzer when both teams elected to empty their benches as the game was all but decided. Tatum indicated postgame that he had X-rays done on his wrist, but they came back clean. He and head coach Joe Mazulla have stated that his wrist is not much of a concern, so it seems unlikely he misses any time.