Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Underwhelms in Saturday's win

Tatum totaled just six points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 27 minutes in the Celtics' 120-107 win over the Lakers on Saturday.

One game after scoring a team-leading 24 points against the Kings in Kyrie Irving's absence, Tatum's usage saw a precipitous drop Saturday. The 21-year-old's seven shot attempts were his lowest figure in that category since a Jan. 18 tilt versus the Grizzlies, while his scoring tally was his worst since Jan. 28 against the Nets. Tatum had been enjoying a solid offensive month prior to Saturday's downturn, so the unlikely stat line can be safely termed an outlier that he'll look to bounce back from versus the Clippers on Monday night.