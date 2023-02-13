Tatum (illness) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Tatum also dealt with a non-COVID illness ahead of Friday's game against the Hornets, but he was cleared to suit up. However, it appears likely that he'll at least be held out for the first half of a back-to-back set. President of basketball operations Brad Stevens said last week that Tatum would likely rest Wednesday against the Pistons, but it's unclear whether that plan would change if Tatum is held out Tuesday. Sam Hauser and Grant Williams (elbow) are candidates to see increased run against the Bucks if Tatum is sidelined.