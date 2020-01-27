Play

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Unlikely to play Tuesday

Tatum (groin) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Coach Brad Stevens recently stated that Tatum -- who has missed the past two games due to a groin injury -- is close to returning, though it sounds like he'll miss at least one more game. Assuming Tatum sits out Tuesday, his next chance to play would arrive Thursday against the Warriors.

