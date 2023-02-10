Tatum (illness) was upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Tatum was initially deemed questionable for Friday's matchup, but he participated in the team's morning shootaround and will likely be able to take the court against Charlotte. Over his last eight appearances, he's averaged 27.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 38.9 minutes per game.
