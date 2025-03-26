Tatum (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Tatum went from doubtful to questionable after participating in Boston's morning shootaround. The superstar forward has been filling up the stat sheet on a nightly basis, but he sprained his ankle during Monday's win over the Kings, finishing with 25 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds in 26 minutes. Tatum is trending in the right direction but can be considered a true game-time decision Wednesday.