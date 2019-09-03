Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Walking without limp

Tatum (ankle) was observed leaving the arena Tuesday without a noticeable limp, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports.

Team USA, and the Celtics, got a bit of a scare late in Tuesday's FIBA World Cup win over Turkey, as Tatum rolled his left ankle and had to be helped off the court. It appears as though the injury is relatively minor, but Tatum should still be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup against Japan.