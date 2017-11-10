Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Warming up with intent to play
Tatum (ankle) is warming up for Friday's game against the Hornets with the intent to play, Celtics play-by-play man Sean Grande reports.
Tatum left Wednesday's win over the Lakers with soreness in his right ankle, but X-rays cleared him of any structural damage, so at this point it appears to be a matter of pain tolerance. Barring a setback, expect Tatum to play, though he'd likely be at less than 100 percent, making him somewhat of a risky DFS play.
