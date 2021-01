Tatum (COVID-19) and the Celtics won't play Wednesday against Orlando after the game was postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Tatum, himself, is in the midst of a 10-to-14-day quarantine, so he was never going to play in Wednesday's game and is expected to be shelved for roughly another week. Meanwhile, this is the third consecutive postponement for the Celtics, and Friday's rematch with Orlando could also be in jeopardy.