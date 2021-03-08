Tatum finished Sundays All-Star Game with 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds and four steals.

While Team Durant fell behind early and never recovered, Tatum was one of the brightest stars, leading all players with four steals and filling up the rest of the box score in just 17 minutes of action. Tatum and the Celtics will have the next three days off before beginning their second-half schedule Thursday in Brooklyn.