Tatum tallied 17 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals in Thursday's 120-106 win over the Raptors.

Tatum's scoring output was underwhelming, especially considering he finished with under 20 points in only one other game this season. Fortunately, the 22-year-old provided value by other means. Tatum's home performance Thursday marked his first (of the season) with at least 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.