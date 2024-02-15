Tatum produced 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and nine assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 136-86 victory over the Nets.

Tatum continues to show his versatility on the offensive floor, as he registered nine assists for the second time in his last three appearances. He only played 28 minutes -- the first time he's been on the court for less than 30 minutes since Jan. 11 against the Bucks -- but was still able to produce a respectable box score line in Wednesday's blowout win. Heading into the All-Star break, Tatum is averaging 28.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists in February.