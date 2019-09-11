Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Will be game-time call vs France

Tatum (ankle) participated in Team USA shootaround and is a game-time decision for Tuesday's quarterfinal game against France, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Tatum has missed three straight Team USA contests due to a relatively minor sprained ankle, but it's possible he gets back into the action against France.

More News
Our Latest Stories