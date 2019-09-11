Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Will be game-time call vs France
Tatum (ankle) participated in Team USA shootaround and is a game-time decision for Tuesday's quarterfinal game against France, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
Tatum has missed three straight Team USA contests due to a relatively minor sprained ankle, but it's possible he gets back into the action against France.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Sits out Team USA game•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Sits out Team USA game•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Set to miss two World Cup games•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Ankle sprain deemed moderate•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Walking without limp•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Rolls ankle in Team USA win•
-
Eastern Conference camp battles
There is opportunity is closely following whose pulling ahead in camp and preseason competition....
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...