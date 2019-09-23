Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Will be healthy for camp

Tatum (ankle) will be fully healthy when training camp opens, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

No surprise here, but it's nonetheless encouraging to hear coach Brad Stevens confirm that Tatum, who suffered a sprained ankle while playing for Team USA, will be a full go for camp. The third-year wing is on the short list of players who could break out this season.

