Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Will not play Friday
Tatum will be held out of Friday's game against the Bulls for rest purposes.
Tatum is getting the night off along with Al Horford as the Celtics look to stay as healthy as possible for the start of postseason play. Without Tatum on Friday, the Celtics' other young wing talent will be on full display, as both Semi Ojeleye and Guerschon Yabusele should see plenty of additional minutes against Chicago. Abdel Nader could also be in line for extended run off the bench.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 20 points in 33 minutes•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Continues strong recent form•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Fills box score in victory•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Shines in Monday's win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Solid complementary effort in win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-doubles in win over Thunder•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...