Tatum will be held out of Friday's game against the Bulls for rest purposes.

Tatum is getting the night off along with Al Horford as the Celtics look to stay as healthy as possible for the start of postseason play. Without Tatum on Friday, the Celtics' other young wing talent will be on full display, as both Semi Ojeleye and Guerschon Yabusele should see plenty of additional minutes against Chicago. Abdel Nader could also be in line for extended run off the bench.