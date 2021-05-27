Tatum (eye) will play in Friday's Game 3 against the Nets, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Tatum will be ready for Game 3 after leaving Game 2 early due to being poked in the eye by Kevin Durant. Tatum has struggled in the series so far. He's shot just 9-of-32 from the field and has committed seven turnovers to six assists.