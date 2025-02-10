Tatum (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Heat, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Tatum was absent from Monday's shootaround, but the star forward will give it a go in this one and should handle a huge workload on offense with Jaylen Brown (knee) sidelined. Tatum is averaging 28.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists and a combined 1.8 steals-plus-blocks in four outings this month.