Tatum (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Heat, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Tatum was absent from Monday's shootaround, but the star forward will give it a go in this one and should handle a huge workload on offense with Jaylen Brown (knee) sidelined. Tatum is averaging 28.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists and a combined 1.8 steals-plus-blocks in four outings this month.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Absent from shootaround•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Iffy for Monday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Game-high 40 points in victory•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Dishes out season-high 11 assists•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Shines in playmaking role•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Available vs. Chicago•