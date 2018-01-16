Tatum (knee) has been cleared to play and will start in Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Scott Souza of GateHouse Media reports.

After missing practice over the weekend with stiffness in his knee, Tatum rejoined the team for Monday's session and was given a probable designation heading into Tuesday. For that reason, it doesn't come as a surprise that Tatum will be cleared and he's expected to take on his typical starting role. The Celtics aren't reporting any sort of restrictions for their prized rookie, so he should be on a full workload barring any increase in discomfort during Tuesday's contest. Fantasy owners should go ahead and activate Tatum as usual.