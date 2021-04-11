Tatum (illness) will play Sunday against the Nuggets, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
Tatum won't have to miss any time despite dealing with an illness after Friday's game against Minnesota. Tatum has averaged 35.5 minutes per game over the last five outings, and he'll figure two receive the same kind of workload in Sunday's game.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Questionable with illness•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores career-high 53 points•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Posts double-double in win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 20 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 22 points in 28 minutes•