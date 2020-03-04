Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Will play vs. Cavs
Tatum (illness) has officially been cleared to play Wednesday against the Cavs, Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports.
An illness kept Tatum out of Tuesday night's loss, but he made the trip to Cleveland and will be in the starting lineup Wednesday night. The Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown (hamstring), Kemba Walker (knee) and Gordon Hayward (knee), however.
