Tatum (hip) will not play Saturday versus the Raptors.

Tatum was expected to get some rest down the stretch and has had just a couple of days off in the last month. With the Celtics pretty securely in second in the Eastern Conference, the superstar will get what is likely a night of rest in the second game of a back-to-back set with only a few games remaining in the regular season. With Al Horford (back) joining him on the sidelines, Boston could turn to Grant Williams and Robert Williams in the starting five, though Blake Griffin, Mike Muscala, Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet are all candidates to see additional frontcourt minutes as well.