Tatum (ankle) will start Friday's game against the Hornets, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Tatum was considered a true game-time decision, but after going through warmups without any setbacks, the rookie has been cleared for his regular role. While he's not expected to face a minutes limit, the Celtics will certainly keep a close eye on him after he was limited to only nine minutes Wednesday against the Lakers.