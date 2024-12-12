Tatum (knee) is Keith Smith of Spotrac.com for Thursday's game versus the Pistons, Keith reports.
Tatum has been downgraded from questionable to out Thursday due to right patella tendinopathy. Al Horford will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Tatum's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Washington.
