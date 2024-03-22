Tatum (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Tatum will be sidelined for the second time over Boston's last three contests, joining Jrue Holiday (shoulder) and Al Horford (toe) on the sidelines. Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard and Xavier Tillman are candidates for increased roles versus Detroit. Tatum's next chance to suit up will come during the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday in Chicago.