Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Won't play Friday

Tatum (groin) will not play Friday against Magic, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Tatum strained his right groin in the third quarter of Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies. He'll wind up missing at least one game, though he said Friday that he's feeling better, so it's possible he returns Sunday in New Orleans.

