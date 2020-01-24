Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Won't play Friday
Tatum (groin) will not play Friday against Magic, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
Tatum strained his right groin in the third quarter of Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies. He'll wind up missing at least one game, though he said Friday that he's feeling better, so it's possible he returns Sunday in New Orleans.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...