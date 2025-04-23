Tatum (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Tatum will miss a playoff game for the first time in his NBA career Wednesday while nursing his wrist injury. The Celtics will likely turn to Sam Hauser and Al Horford to shoulder the load with the superstar forward on the mend. Torrey Craig may also see more time on the floor.
