Tatum has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Celtics for rest purposes, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

The Celtics will rest most of their starters in the second half of a back-to-back set Monday, so Tatum will get a breather after posting a double-double in Sunday's win over the 76ers. His next opportunity to suit up during the preseason will be Wednesday against Philadelphia.