Tatum (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

With the Celtics locked into the No. 2 seed, Tatum, along with the majority of Boston's regulars will sit out the regular-season finale. In their absences, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Mike Muscala and Blake Griffin will start, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.