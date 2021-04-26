Tatum has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder with a left ankle impingement.
The 23-year-old will take a seat for the front half of the back-to-back set Tuesday due to the ankle issue, as will Kemba Walker (side). Jabari Parker and Semi Ojeleye should see increased run versus Oklahoma City. Tatum could return to action Wednesday against Charlotte.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Posts 14th double-double•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Goes for 38-point double-double•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Abysmal night shooting•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Officially in Thursday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Questionable vs. Suns•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Logs first career triple-double•