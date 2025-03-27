Tatum (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Tatum suffered a sprained left ankle during Monday's game against the Kings, which will keep him out Wednesday in Phoenix. The Celtics will likely turn to Al Horford and Sam Hauser to shoulder the load against the Suns.
