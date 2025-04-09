Tatum will not play Wednesday against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Presumably, this is just a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set -- Derrick White (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (rest), Al Horford (knee) and Jrue Holiday (shoulder) are all being held out as well, while Jaylen Brown (knee) is questionable. During Tuesday's overtime win over the Knicks, Tatum finished with 32 points (11-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 48 minutes.