Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Won't return Wednesday

Tatum suffered a right groin strain during the third quarter of Wednesday's game against Memphis and won't return, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

At this point, the severity of the issue is unclear, though it's safe to say the Celtics' coaching staff were concerned enough to almost immediately rule Tatum out for the remainder of Wednesday's contest. More information should come out about Tatum's status for Friday's tilt with Orlando over the coming days. For the time being, however, he can be considered day-to-day. Prior to exiting, Tatum'd accumulated 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and block in 26 minutes of play.