Tatum (Achilles) said Tuesday that he's not ruling out a return in 2025-26, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

"I haven't said I'm not playing this season," Tatum said. "The most important thing is a full recovery, not rushing at all. But also, I don't go to rehab six days a week for nothing." Tatum ruptured his Achilles on May 12 and underwent surgery the following day, and while he has a target date in his mind, he's not ready to reveal it. Officially, the Celtics haven't placed a timetable on Tatum, and it will ultimately come down to the medical staff as to whether or not he'll be given the green light.