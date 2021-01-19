Tatum (COVID-19) will not travel to Philadelphia for the team's games Wednesday and Friday, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Tatum looks to be out through the rest of this week after his positive COVID-19 diagnosis was announced Jan. 10. He is in the midst of a 10- to 14-day quarantine and considering that the 22-year-old won't even travel to Philadelphia, it looks like his earliest possible return would now be Jan. 24 against Cleveland. Grant Williams will continue to see heightened minutes while Tatum is sidelined.