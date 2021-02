Tatum registered 13 points (4-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two steals, one rebound and one assist over 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Hawks.

Tatum's had troubles shooting the ball during the entire month of February. In 14 games, he has shot the ball under 45 percent 11 times, including six games under 40 percent. While the shooting has been an issue, his scoring has dipped below the 20-point threshold just thrice.