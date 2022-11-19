Davison recorded 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3PT, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one block in 39 minutes Friday against Capital City.

Davison has shown no signs of slowing down as he stuffed the stat sheet again Friday evening in Maine's first loss of the season. He dished out nine assists for the second time in six games this year and has scored in double figures in all six matchups. Davison is averaging 16.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in the early stages of the 2022-23 campaign.