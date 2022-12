Davison amassed 14 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-5 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in 34 minutes Tuesday against Delaware.

Davison didn't have his best shooting day, but he finished as one of five players on his team with double digits in a two-point loss. The guard has now played in 10 contests with Maine so far this season, averaging 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks in 33.1 minutes.