Davison registered nine points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and five assists in 28 minutes Friday against Raptors 905.

Davison was on a roll to kick off the 2022-23 campaign, scoring in double figures in each of his first 12 games. However, he's failed to do so in back-to-back matchups and has also committed five turnovers in each contest. Despite his recent scoring skid, he's still averaging 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists so far this season (14 games).