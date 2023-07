Davis recorded 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 assists, two steals and four rebounds in 32 minutes during Saturday's 99-88 Summer League loss to the Heat.

Davison posted a game-high 11 assists but also coughed up five turnovers. While he scored eight points in the fourth quarter, he struggled with his efficiency.