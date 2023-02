Davison logged 24 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one block in 33 minutes Wednesday against Capital City.

Davison shot an impressive 66.7 percent from the field and showcased his passing ability by dishing out six assists. He does need to work on taking care of the basketball, however, as he committed a season-high six turnovers in the loss.