Davison recorded 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes Friday against the Westchester Knicks.

Davison impressed earlier in the year with Boston's summer league squad, and he picked up right where he left off in the G League season opener. He looked sharp from downtown and also crashed the glass. However, Davison did lead the team with five turnovers, an issue he'll need to correct moving forward.