Davison averaged 13.0 points, 8.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in five Summer League Games.

Davison led the entire Summer League in assists. Not only did he pass the ball well, but he shot 46.7 percent from three on three attempts per game and was wreaking havoc on defense. It's hard to imagine the 2022 second-round pick really cracking the rotation on a Celtics roster fixated on another title run, but his strong Summer League showing is a positive indication as training camp nears.