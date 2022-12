Davison had 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 42 minutes Tuesday against Ontario.

Davison did everything in his power to will his team to a victory, which included notching his first triple-double of the 2022-23 campaign. He's now secured 10 rebounds in two straight contests and continues to find success distributing the basketball, dishing out seven or more dimes in each of his last four appearances.