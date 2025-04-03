Davison has been named the G League's Most Valuable Player for 2024-25, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Davison helped guide the Maine Celtics into the G League playoffs for a third consecutive season, closing the regular season with averages of 25.1 points, 7.6 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 34.5 minutes while shooting 48.3 percent from the field over 30 appearances. The two-way player has also logged 4.3 minutes per game across 13 outings in the NBA this year, and he'll remain a candidate to bounce around with Maine and Boston as long as the G League club stays alive in the postseason. Davison dropped a 38-point, 12-assist double-double in Tuesday's first-round playoff win over the Capital City Go-Go.